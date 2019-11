SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews in Scranton responded to a fire on the city’s west side.

The fire broke out in an apartment building at the intersection of Hampton Street and South Main Avenue just after 11:00 Thursday morning for a unit at the back of the building on fire.

The exterior of the building sustained minor damage. No one was injured or displaced during the incident. The Scranton Fire Department tells Eyewitness News the fire started accidentally.