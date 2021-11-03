Crews respond to fire at Sherman Hills Apartments

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a fire at a high-rise apartment building in Wilkes-Barre Wednesday night.

The call for the fire came in around 7 p.m. at Sherman Hills Apartments on Park View Circle. Those in the building at the time of the fire reported seeing heavy smoke in the hallways.

“Next thing you know, I hear the fire alarm going off and I check in the hallway and I seen smoke,” resident Austin Kulp said.

Residents were not forced to evacuate the building. There is no word if anyone was injured.