CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Fire crews responded to a house fire in Clarks Summit on Melrose Avenue early Friday evening.

A homeowner was heating up coffee when some papers near the stove caught fire.

The fire quickly spread and the man inside of the home at the time got out safely.

The American Red Cross was on the scene helping the homeowner with a place to stay Friday night.