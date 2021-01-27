Crews remove truck from embankment in Lackawanna County

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Traffic was backed up on North Main Street in Taylor Wednesday evening after a truck rolled into an embankment.

Main Street was closed as crews and tow trucks worked to get the truck back onto the roadway.





Taylor Police tell Eyewitness News that the owner of the truck was parked across the road at Steve Shannon, and did not properly put it in park, causing the truck to roll across Main Street and down the embankment.

There were heavy traffic backups from Scranton to Taylor and traffic was redirected up Oak Street to Keyser Avenue.

One tow truck on scene pulled the truck up the embankment, while another pulled the truck onto the street. Crews had to cut the guardrail to fully remove the truck.

Main Street is now reopen. No injuries were reported.