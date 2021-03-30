Crews prepare mass vaccination site at the Pavilion at Montage Mountain

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Thousands of people will be vaccinated on Wednesday at the Pavilion at Montage Mountain, making the vaccination site one of Lackawanna County’s largest vaccination efforts.

“The hard work is being done now,” Lackawanna County Chief of Staff Brian Jeffers said. “The easy part is getting the shots out, seriously.”

Jeffers showed Eyewitness News around the vaccination site on Tuesday. County officials and health care professionals spent the day getting ready for Wednesday when vaccinations will be provided to those with appointments.

On Wednesday, 30 people will be checked in every five minutes, have their temperature checked, consent to receiving the Pfizer vaccine, be administered the shot and wait to be monitored for symptoms.

“It’s not more than half an hour,” co-owner of Hometown Healthcare of NEPA Dr. Allyson Favuzza said. “The longest chunk of time is the 15 minute mandatory waiting period. Some people who have certain allergies or certain medical conditions will be asked to wait 30 minutes.”

Hometown Healthcare of NEPA teamed up with Lackawanna County to vaccinate 3,500 phase 1-A eligible residents.

“Lackawanna County’s 65 and older population is almost completely vaccinated,” County Commissioner Debi Domenick said. “Through our provider partnership and 211 program, almost 75% of our older population has been vaccinated.”

Commissioner Chris Chermak says the vaccination site wouldn’t be possible without the Keystone Sanitary Landfill.

“They help coordinate and they supported, they got the special freezer that they need to store the Pfizer vaccine,” Chermak said.

Other partners include the United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties. Volunteers helped the Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging schedule appointments.

Vaccinations will begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday and will conclude at 6 p.m.