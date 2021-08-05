Crews on scene of quarry rescue in Luzerne County

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Rescue teams and emergency crews responded to a non-active quarry to save two people who were in desperate need of help.

Eyewitness News witnessed the dramatic rescue around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. Both victims were brought out alive.

It happened on former coal mining property where there’s no cell signal. That’s where one boy was trapped in a body of water for hours after a reported jet ski accident.

Emergency responders from several departments had been on the scene of the Eckley Quarry in Foster Township since just after 8 p.m. Thursday night. The scene has been cleared.

White Haven police were dispatched just after 8 p.m. to a reported jet ski crash on a body of water at a former coal mining site. One man in his early twenties or late teens was on shore. He was taken to the hospital with moderate non-life-threatening injuries

A 14-year-old boy was rescued by rope and taken by boat to the shore where White Haven police put him in the back of their pickup truck and brought him out of the woods. He is in critical condition and was flown to the hospital.

“It was all sheer cliffs going down to where they were located. We had to move a big, large portion of his family off that cliff so that we could get on to it. Once we got on to it, we couldn’t remove him from the cliff because there’s no way to walk them out, so we had to get a boat down in order to get him out. Their jet skis are still laying down,” White Haven Police Department Chief Thomas Szoke said.

As the chief said, the jet skis are still in the water. It’s not clear exactly what happened or how they got there in the first place.

The quarry is near Eckley Miners’ Village. Some of the old stripping pits fill with water and they can be hundreds of feet deep.