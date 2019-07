CRESSONA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Emergency crews were called to a factory in Cressona.

The Republican-Herald reports that Sapa Extrusions at 53 Pottsville Street is being evacuated after reports of a natural gas leak.

The Schuylkill County Comm Center tells Eyewitness News there is a command center being set up. We’re told people living in the vicinity were also evacuated, but they have since been allowed to return home.