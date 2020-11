MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Crews are battling a three-alarm fire in the 700 block of East Pine Street.

According to the Schuylkill County 911 Communications Center, the call came in at 6:35 p.m. Saturday for reports of a smoke condition.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will release updates as they become available.