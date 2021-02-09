Crews battle two-alarm house fire in Minersville

MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews in Schuylkill County were on the run battling a fierce fire Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on Sunbury Street in Minersville just after 3 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say the two-alarm fire was under control by about 4. Schuylkill County officials say there were no injuries, though one person was taken to the hospital for evaluation after taking in smoke.

It’s unknown how many people were displaced, but the Red Cross was called to assist the victims.