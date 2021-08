MESHOPPEN BOROUGH, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A home in Wyoming County has been significantly damaged due to a fire.

It happened on Penn Avenue in Meshoppen just after 8 p.m. Sunday night. Several fire departments were on the scene putting out the flames.

Eyewitness News does not know at this time the cause of the fire nor how many people have possibly been displaced. We will provide you with more information as it becomes available.