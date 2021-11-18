Crews battle row home fire in Mahanoy City

MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Smoke billowed through one Schuylkill County neighborhood as firefighters battled a row home fire.

Several fire departments convened on East Pine Street after 9:30 Thursday night as several row homes in Mahanoy City went up in flames. Flames were showing from the roof and second story of one of the homes.

Someone was taken away in police custody but their connection to the fire is unknown. Police are directing traffic away from the scene. Power is out in the neighborhood.

Eyewitness News does not know the cause of the fire at this time, how many are displaced, or if anyone was injured. Stay with Eyewitness News as we bring you the latest developments on air and online.