Crews battle railroad ties fire in Moosic

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Moosic fire is now out after crews battled the flames for close to two hours Thursday afternoon.

According to a Lackawanna County Communications supervisor, the call came in around 4 p.m. for hundreds of railroad ties on fire. Smoke and flames could be seen for miles on both Interstate 81 and the turnpike.

The Moosic Fire Department handled the flames, but they did have to bring in tankers to aid in putting out the fire. Crews were able to get the fire out just before 6 p.m. Thursday evening.