Crews Battle Morning Flames at Larksville Scrapyard

LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Smoke could be seen for miles Friday morning as multiple fire crews battled a blaze at James Tabit & Sons Scrapyard on Larksville Mountain.

A contractor removing scrap metal noticed the fire around 6 a.m. and called 911. Back Mountain Tanker Task Force was called in because there are no fire hydrants in the area.

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing from James Tabit & Sons Scrapyard in Larksville Friday morning. Photo courtesy of Chief Josh Evans, Plymouth Borough Fire Department.

Dozens of vehicles are seen torched after a fire Friday morning at James Tabit & Sons Scrapyard in Larksville.

Multiple departments fought the flames which burned anywhere from 50 to 100 cars according to a worker at the yard.

Fire crews are seen cleaning up after the Friday morning fire.

Owners say they suspect someone started the fire looking for warmth before it spread out of control. No injuries have been reported.