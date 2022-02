SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews in Scranton responded to a 2-alarm house fire Thursday night.

It happened on the 500 block of Willow Street in a multi-unit home around 8 p.m. No one was home at the time of the fire, and one person is displaced.

The road was closed for a short while as crews worked to put out the flames.