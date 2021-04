UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple fire crews were on scene battling a heavy house fire in Northumberland County.

Crews received the call just before 7 Saturday evening in Upper Augusta Township. The Upper Augusta Township Fire Company says flames first broke out at a house on the 1500 block on Boyer Hill Road.

So far no word if anyone was injured or what may have sparked the three-alarm fire in Northumberland County.