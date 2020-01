(WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: There were no reported injuries from a fire in Carbondale Friday night. Crews were called to a vacant home on Terrace Street around 9:30 p.m. There is also no word on what caused the fire.

Firefighters are battling flames right now at a home in Carbondale.

Smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the home on Terrace Street. Blocks of that street as well as Lincoln Avenue were shut down Friday night.