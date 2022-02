LAUREL RUN BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A garage is destroyed after flames tore through it in Luzerne County Tuesday night.

Crews were called to a home on East Northampton Street in Laurel Run Borough for a fire in a dethatched three-car garage. Photos sent to viewers showed flames and smoke visible from a distance.

One car was inside of the garage at the time. The cause was determined to be a wood burning stove.

No one was injured.