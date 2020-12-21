Crews battle flames in Dorrance Township

DORRANCE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — No one was home when a fire broke out in Dorrance Township Sunday night.

According to Dorrance Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Duane Seltzer, the fire started on the first floor of a home in the 7900 block of Blue Ridge Trail and traveled through the upstairs.

Flames could be seen coming through the roof when crews arrived on scene.

“We didn’t know it at the time but nobody was home. He was away on a trip, so we did a quick search as best we could but there was nobody home,” Chief Seltzer said.

Seven departments responded to the scene.