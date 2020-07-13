Business, apartments damaged in Monroe County fire

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – An early morning fire tears through a family-owned restaurant in Monroe County, damaging some apartments above.

This is all that is left of Tony’s Restaurant and Pizzeria on Crystal Street in East Stroudsbrug there were 3 apartments above the business received fire damage and that has left some displaced. We spoke to those affected by that fire.

“I was in a deep sleep and I heard the alarm go off. So I just grabbed some pants, grabbed my purse and just ran. And when I got to the bottom there was a firefighter there to help me out. There was so much smoke I couldn’t see,” said Jennifer Larrow, tenant.

This is what nearly ten families in apartments above the pizzeria woke up to At 5:45 Monday morning. Crews arrived on scene quickly.

“When I arrived at 5:55 we had heavy fire coming out of the B side of the structure and moderate smoke,” said Chief Dale Fetterly, Acme Hose Co No. 1.

Tony’s Restaurant & Pizzeria is a family run business.

After struggling to maintain normal operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, this morning’s fire is heartbreaking.

“We’ve had great support from the community through COVID. I’m sure we’ll have great support through this. We made it through a lot so we’ll make it through this,” said Salvatore Cinque, worker, Tony’s Pizza.

The Salvation Army and Red Cross have teamed up to help the families who lived above the pizza place. Those families are just thankful to be alive.

“Everyday is a blessing. Thank you. Everyday is a blessing,” said Larrow.

As for the pizzeria, they’re remaining optimistic.

“It’s family owned, family run, we’re all family, we’re all related, so it’s kinda tough but we’ll rebuild,” said Cinque.

It is unclear at this time if Tony’s Restaurant and Pizzeria is a total loss, but the State Police Fire Marshal is investigating.