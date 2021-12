DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several crews responded to a fire in Dallas Township Tuesday night.

The second-alarm fire broke out around 10 p.m. in the garage of a home on Hildebrant Road. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the home.

Eyewitness News is told it did spread from the garage into the home. The extent of the damage is not yet known.

No injuries have been reported.