Crews battle brushfires in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters in the Back Mountain were busy responding to multiple brushfires on Tuesday.

Lynn Sheehan Jr., Deputy Chief of the Back Mountain Regional Fire & EMS, was at the scene of one of those fires that came close to endangering a residence on Meeker Outlet Road.

He says it’s not a good time of the year to be burning anything, not even small fire pits in backyards, because dry vegetation on the ground can easily catch fire and spread in an instant.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is also urging residents to use extreme caution while burning, as they say wildfire danger is higher in the spring.

