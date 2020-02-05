Crestwood secondary school sanitized as precaution

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — An outbreak scaring people across the world led a school district to take extra precautions this week.

Crestwood School District sanitized its secondary campus after learning a member of the school recently returned from traveling abroad. The district had a swift response to a public health concern.

In the last 24 hours the Crestwood High School was sanitized out of extra precaution to an illness that is infecting thousands around the world. School was in session Wednesday at Crestwood High School after a deep cleaning occurred at the campus overnight.

“We brought in a professional cleaning company to sanitize the building thoroughly,” says Robert Mehalick, Superintendent of Crestwood School District. “They worked all night long last evening into this morning. Again, the Department of Health said that that was not necessary.”

Mehalick dismantled rumors that were spread across social media, Tuesday.

“There was a situation that we were handling, however some of the things that had gotten out before our message on social media, was filled with inaccurate information,” Mehalick said.

Tuesday the district became aware that a member of the school’s campus recently traveled abroad.

“It was in a country that is an area of concern. With that information, we began communicating with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and at that point they thought it was best that we just monitor the situation,” says Mehalick.

The individual was sent home Tuesday, and will not be identified due to HIPPA laws. Mehalick notified parents Tuesday night, that the school was handling a situation, and that no threat of illness to students.

“We felt that it was best for our community to know that any concerns they may have they we are looking out for every possible situation that we can,” Mehalick said.

In light of the global coronavirus illness, extra precautions were taken to sanitize the campus.

“They began not accepting people into our country as of I think 5 p.m. Sunday. With that information and knowing the risk is minimal to our community again we just want to make sure,” Mehalick said.

School administration tells Eyewitness News the individual who traveled abroad is being monitored by state health officials as a precautionary measure.

There was never any danger to the student body.