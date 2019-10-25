Crestwood School District teacher under investigation

(WBRE/WYOU) — A developing story in the Crestwood School District.

District officials confirm that an investigation is underway into alleged inappropriate behavior on the part of a teacher at the high school. School board president Bill Jones says he can’t say much because it is a personnel matter but confirms the teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Eyewitness News has also confirmed that a complaint was filed through Pennsylvania’s Childline. That complaint is now in the hands of law enforcement.

Eyewitness News is not identifying the teacher since they have not been accused of a crime.