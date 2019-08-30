Crestwood School District rehires former bus company as transportation saga continues

MOUNTAIN TOP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New developments this morning in the ongoing busing saga at Crestwood School District as the district makes big changes ahead of Tuesday’s start to the school year.

Following a special meeting this morning that was packed with concerned parents, the Crestwood School Board voted unanimously to rehired the Rinehimer Bus Company and says it will end the contract with the G. Davis Company because of ongoing transportation issues.

As Eyewitness News reported earlier this year, Crestwood School District fired Rinehimer Bus Company because it did not provide adequate background checks for its drivers. Last week, the district faced sharp criticism from concerned parents who discovered some of the new bus routes required children to walk along busy roadways and one of the bus stops was going to be located in front of the home of a convicted sex offender.

The district is working with Rinehimer Bus Company to end a lawsuit that Rinehimer had filed against the district after the company was fired.