Crestwood School District Changes School Bus Companies

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Another twist in the ongoing transportation controversy in the Crestwood School District.

The school board took action Friday to ensure students will be transported to and from school. The move came as a surprise to many parents. The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick has the latest chapter.

“A motion to terminate the contract with the Davis Bus company,” announced James Costello, Crestwood School Board.

And that was something these parents say they have been wanting to hear for months. The G. Davis bus company was hired earlier this year to transport students. But the school board says Davis could never get their act together. In fact, classes were supposed to begin Monday but were pushed to next Tuesday, September 3 because of ongoing issues with bus routes and stops.

“The company clearly could not fill their obligations and because of that you know we made the choice which is the choice we had to make in order to get schools open,” explained Robert Mehalick, Superintendent Crestwood School District.

They hired the Rinehimer Bus Company, the same company the district fired because it failed to perform adequate background checks on its drivers. As a result classes were canceled for two days last October.

Parents had lots of questions. But demanded transparency from the school board moving forward.

“Why is it we have to find out and get most of our news from the media instead of directly from the school board,” said John Klimek.

The school board promised that will change moving forward. As for the switch back to Rinehimer…

“I’m very excited first of all I don’t think they should not even attempt to go with a new company. I mean this is the second time in three years we’ve been through this and it failed. Rinehimer are all local guys drivers and everything. They know the kids they know the families,” said Chelsea Meyers.

The Rinehimer rehire also brings with it another issue. A legal issue. Rinehimer sued the district after its contract was terminated and school board members say that lawsuit is being resolved. Eyewitness News reached out to the G. Davis Bus Company for comment. The call was not returned.

Link to Crestwood School District Website