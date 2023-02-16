WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tough conversations played out in a Luzerne County School District board meeting Thursday night. They included the layoffs of more than two dozen teachers and sewage problems causing quite a mess.

Tensions ran high from a packed crowd inside the Crestwood School District Board of Directors Meeting Thursday night. The nine-member board voted in favor of furloughing more than two dozen teachers and cutting elementary art and library programs.

“I know that personally, those arts classes and those library classes got me through some dark times as a kid, and cutting that lifeline from all of these kids for only a drop in the bucket is not the right solution,” said Phoenix Davis, a Crestwood High School Junior.

The controversy stems from a $2.7 million deficit the district is facing trying to balance the 2023-2024 budget. Board members discussed their opinions about the decision.

“I think we’re going down a dangerous path of reducing academic options, increasing class sizes, enhancing the likelihood of more families our dreaded choice of charter, cyber,” stated James Brogna, Crestwood School District Board of Education.

Adding fuel to the fire is the district’s ongoing sewage issues that closed school for the day.

The superintendent says the problem isn’t fixed and it will need to be addressed.

“This should have been taken care of years ago. Time’s up, we have to manage it, we’re probably going to have to borrow money for it. But to borrow money, we have to make the payments on it, so that’s something else we have to keep in mind,” said Marla Campbell, Crestwood School District Board of Education.

Parents told Eyewitness News they just want what’s best for their kids.

“I moved to this district for a reason, just like many on the board did, for this district. I love the teachers, and I would hate for my kids to lose out on more throughout their years here,” explained Jennifer Roman, a Crestwood School District Parent.

The Crestwood School District must submit its budget to the state by the end of June. We’re told any furloughs that are ultimately approved would become effective on July 1.

The Crestwood Education Association provided the following statement: