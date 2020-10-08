Crestwood School Board votes down hybrid plan for students

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Crestwood School Board meeting is underway Thursday, following a decision that left many parents upset.

On Wednesday night the school board members voted down 6 to 3 a hybrid plan to get students back.

School board president James Costello says he was in favor of the hybrid plan. Costello says he’s received a lot of emails and phone calls from community members who are upset about that decision.

They have the opportunity to voice their opinion today. Up until now Crestwood has been all virtual and after last night’s decision, they will stay virtual until further notice. 

