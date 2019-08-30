Crestwood School Board to hold special meeting Friday morning

(WBRE/WYOU) — Transportation issues are once again raising questions and concerns in the Crestwood School District.

The school board will hold a special meeting Friday morning at 8:00 to discuss their plans for the start of the new school year. Classes were supposed to begin this past Monday but were moved to next Tuesday because bus routes and stops were not finalized.

Sources in the Crestwood School District tell the I-Team that a major announcement regarding student transportation will be made at Friday’s meeting.