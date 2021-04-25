Crestwood Pharmacy holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Crestwood High School

MOUNTAIN TOP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We are seeing more and more COVID-19 vaccination clinics in our area as the supply grows.

Crestwood Pharmacy hosted a vaccine clinic for Moderna doses Sunday. The clinic opened at Crestwood High Achool in Mountain Top for about 300 people anyone age 18 and older who have not yet received their first dose.

The pharmacy says it was among the first suppliers for the vaccine in Pennsylvania.

“Since we were one of the first who had the vaccine, we wanted to distribute as quickly as possible. And to as many people as possible,” Crestwood Pharmacy co-owner Sonya Mylet said.

“At this point, the benefits outweigh the risks of getting vaccinated, even with all the controversy and concerns that came up with Johnson & Johnson recently,” co-owner Jessica Orloski said.

Crestwood Pharmacy has second doses for patients at this clinic set for May 23rd. But appointments are available daily at their pharmacy.