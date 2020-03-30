Live Now
Governor Wolf, Department of Health COVID-19 News Conference

Coronavirus Response

Coronavirus by the numbers

School Closures

PA Department of Health Latest

Luzerne, Lackawanna Counties and 7 others added to stay at home order

Crestwood implements new learning plan

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Crestwood School District has moved forward with a new learning plan to help keep students on track during the coronavirus crisis.

With classrooms empty, the district launched a review and enrichment online program on Monday for the district’s 3,000 students.

Students are able to access teacher lesson plans Monday through Friday and listen/watch instruction from teachers during what would typically be the school day.

Mark Hiller has the story on Eyewitness News at 5.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos