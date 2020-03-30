Crestwood implements new learning plan

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Crestwood School District has moved forward with a new learning plan to help keep students on track during the coronavirus crisis.







With classrooms empty, the district launched a review and enrichment online program on Monday for the district’s 3,000 students.

Students are able to access teacher lesson plans Monday through Friday and listen/watch instruction from teachers during what would typically be the school day.

