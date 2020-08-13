Crestwood delays in-person learning until at least October

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One day after coronavirus sparks a deep clean, Crestwood School District announces a change of plans for the return to school this fall.

Superintendent Robert Mehalick said in an official video message, classes will not resume in person on September 2nd as planned. All classes will instead meet virtually until at least the beginning of October.

“All of our students will be taught through virtual learning platforms while remaining home. This virtual plan will be utilized until at least October 1st, 2020, while we continually review and consider recommendations made by the entities responsible for our guidance,” Mehalick said.

