Crestwood cheerleaders celebrate top 10 finish in national competition

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A team of local cheerleaders is celebrating a top finish in a national competition.

The Crestwood High School varsity cheerleaders finished 7th in the National High School Cheerleading competition in Orlando, Florida earlier this month. Tuesday night they celebrated the hard work behind that top 10 finish at Cavanaugh’s Grill in Mountain Top.

And it’s a finish the girls on the team had yet to do, until now.

“We’ve never experienced this before, we have never made it this far so I was shocked and excited at the same time,” Senior Captain Ava Usavage said.



“It was definitely a lot of hard work and dedication and a lot of hours and training went into those couple moments on the mat, in the end it all paid off,” Junior Captain Saige Magagna said.

The team is led by head coach Erin Ervin and assistant coach Allison Button. Congrats to the Crestwood cheerleaders.