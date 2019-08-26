Crestwood bus issues impacting private schools

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The busing problems affecting the Crestwood Schools is having an impact on many students outside the district.

The start of the school year in Crestwood is pushed back until next week because of concerns pertaining to certain bus routes requiring children to walk along busy highways.

Private schools that use Crestwood buses are also impacted.

Parents with children attending several private schools, including Saint Jude’s in Mountain Top, dropped their children off at the Crestwood High School parking lot this morning.

Some say there was no one there to give direction to the correct bus.

“They should have had everything situated already before school even started,” Gwen Armel of Mountain Top said. “And it’s a mess up, people get aggravated and I just don’t think it’s right parents and children have to go through this stuff.”

The Crestwood District start date will now be September 3rd.