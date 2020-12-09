Credit reporting agency Experian predicts data breach related to COVID vaccine in 2021

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As if COVID-19 wasn’t enough to worry about, there’s a warning about hackers exploiting the pandemic.

It’s what experts are referring to as a “cyberdemic”. Everything from one particular measure to flatten the curve to just getting you an effective vaccine are hacker targets which have been identified in a new report.

“It is prevalent and so most everybody in the country is going to be affected,” Michael Bruemmer, Vice President, Experian Data Breach Resolution & Consumer Protection, said.

“It” is data breaches and the consumer credit reporting company Experian predicts it will worsen in 2021 because of the pandemic. In its 8th Annual Data Breach Forecast, two of the five data breach predictions are directly tied to the coronavirus crisis.

“Just the misinformation aspect of the vaccines alone is a second pandemic. You also have nation states like Russia, China and North Korea attempting to disrupt the cold chain distribution of the vaccine,” Bruemmer said.

The other pandemic-oriented breach prediction centers on those contact tracing apps you can download to your cell phone.

“They want your personal information: name, address, phone number. It could be taken on an insecure device. It could also be taken over public wi-fi,” Bruemmer said.

A real problem he says since about 60 percent of the global population is using contact tracing apps. The report identifies a new opportunity for hackers: high-speed 5G.

“According to the head of product development with Nokia, 5G has 100 times more network capability but at the same time 200 times more potential threat factors,” Bruemmer said.

The Experian report finds, in theory, 5G could make make vulnerable programs like TeleHealth which Bruemmer says can generate about 100 gigabytes of data per day per patient.

“5G doesn’t run on the old previous versions of the network. So, you have new endpoints which will create new threat factors,” Bruemmer said.

Bruemmer says to protect yourself during the so-called “cyberdemic” remember the basics: don’t reuse passwords, don’t click on links from unknown senders, and avoid using public wi-fi when shopping online.