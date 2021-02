WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A tractor-trailer crash has closed off a section of Interstate 80 eastbound.

According to a release from PennDOT, the eastbound lane is closed entirely from Exit 262 (Mountain Top) to Exit 273 (White Haven).

There has been no word on any injuries, nor when the road will reopen.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.

Motorists can check 511pa.com for latest traffic information.