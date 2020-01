EFFORT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) —A crash knocked out power and shut down a road in part of Monroe County.

Work crews were on busy fixing a snapped utility pole and downed wires Friday morning on Route 115 near Heckman Orchards in Effort. Several residents lost power for a time but PPL’s website shows electricity has been restored.

There’s no word of any injuries from the crash which happened around 7 a.m. The road was closed to traffic for a time before reopening early Friday afternoon.