Crash leaves one dead and young child hospitalized

(WBRE/WYOU) — A crash in Luzerne County leaves a woman dead and her three-year-old granddaughter hospitalized.

It happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday at the area of Wyoming Road and Gypsy Lane in Dallas Township. Police say a garbage truck was parked partially off the roadway but did have proper hazards flashing at the time.

Investigators say 46-year-old Heather Stoss collided with the rear of the truck. Stoss was pronounced dead at the scene. Her granddaughter was taken to Geisinger Hospital in Plains Township.

An autopsy is pending with the investigation ongoing.