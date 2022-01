SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has announced the closure of the northbound side of I-81 between exits 223 (New Milford/Lakeside) and 230 (Great Bend).

The closure is due to a crash in the area. Local detours are in place and the roads are expected to reopen by midnight.

