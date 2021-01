DINGMAN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A crash is causing some traffic issues in a part of Pike County.

According to a release from PennDOT, a lane restriction is in place on State Route 6 in Dingman Township at the intersection of Frenchtown Road.

PennDOT says the road should be fully reopened by 8:30 AM.

As always you can head to 511pa.com for the latest in traffic conditions.