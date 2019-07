SAINT CLAIR, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crash in Schuylkill County is to blame for some traffic delays.

It happened Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m. in Saint Clair along Route 61. The assistant fire chief there tells Eyewitness News a truck rear-ended a small vehicle, causing both to spin out of control.

The truck then flipped and landed on the driver’s side. Only minor injuries are reported after this Schuylkill County crash.