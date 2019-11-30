Cramming the Cruiser for a Good Cause

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People are out in full force looking to snag some deals this Black Friday.

While doing that for themselves or loved ones, they are also thinking about those in need by buying toys for a good cause. From toy trucks to Barbie dolls, it was all donated by Black Friday shoppers.

“We like to donate for the kids, you know. We know a lot of kids that don’t have Christmas’ so we are just trying to help,” Joyce Babcock of Lake Huntington, New York said.

Babcock and her grandchildren stopped by the Walmart in Honesdale for some groceries, but decided to pick up a few extra toys for the annual Cram the Cruiser, put on by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.

“We supplied toys for little girls,” Babcock said.

“It’s pretty neat to see it because you know every year you don’t know what you’re going expect, but it gets better and more people come out and donate in different ways now than when we first started,” Wayne County Sheriff Mark Steelman said.

Five years ago, Steelman and his “elves” decided to help Wayne County Christmas Bureau by parking their cruisers and inmate transport vans outside stores on Black Friday in hopes people will spread some holiday cheer. And they do, donating thousands of gifts.

“We have such a great community here and everybody is giving and they love coming out and giving these toys,” Steelman said.

Once the cruisers are filled, the toys will be hauled to the courthouse in the commissioners’ board room and wait until the County Christmas Bureau picks them up next week. The room is expected to be more full than in years past. It’ thanks to people like Charlie Martin who play a small role in a much bigger picture.

“I think a lot of kids deserve, you know, little kids deserve something you know. I donated a crown game. It’s like a kids game,” Martin said.

All the gifts donated Friday will be under the tree this Christmas for hundreds of children in Wayne County.