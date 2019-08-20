Cracking down on illegal riders

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Don’t think about it or you could lose your vehicle.

That was the warning Tuesday night to ATV riders who use public streets in Hazleton. Officials say it is a growing safety concern for people who drive in the city.

South Poplar Street in the Heights section of the city is Ground Zero when it comes to off-road vehicles illegally using the road, according to police and residents. A crackdown is underway.

This has become an all-too-familiar sight on the streets of Hazleton. ATVs driving illegally and more importantly, recklessly in Hazleton. John Keegan owns a pharmacy on South Poplar Street and shot video and he says it’s not the first time he’s seen this type of incident.

“They cut across my parking lot when they gas up and it’s crazy. They are going to kill somebody one day,” Keegan said.

James Fellin says he’s had some close calls with the on-the-road off-road vehicles in recent weeks.

“They come right from Broad Street onto 924 and vice versa. They don’t even go out into the woods like we used to,” Fellin said.

But the police say this will stop. Over the weekend, they seized an ATV after following it while speeding on South Poplar Street.

“We identified the one that was being driven and the operator that was seized. That person was cited,” Chief Jerry Speziale said.

Other ATV riders there were given a warning not to ride on city streets or they could face the same fate.

“But we’re not going to mess around. You can’t endanger the public with these quads,” Speziale said.

Words that folks like John Keegan think…

“I was very happy. They have to have a consequence. If they don’t have a consequence they are just going to continue to be brazen as they are,” Keegan said.

If you are caught riding your ATV on public streets you could face fines of several hundred dollars and you can, as that driver learned, have your vehicle seized.

ATVs being driven on public streets is not just a Hazleton problem. Other communities in our region are dealing with the same issue.