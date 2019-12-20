Cracking down on drinking and driving this holiday season in Monroe County

(WBRE/WYOU) — While many of you are gearing up for the holidays, police are gearing up to combat drinking and driving.

Roving patrols and DUI checkpoints will be set up in Monroe County over the next two weekends. It’s all part of the North Central Regional DUI Enforcement program which hopes to educate drivers and crackdown on those who are driving drunk.

“One of the main reasons why we target the holidays is because it’s a time for people to have fun and spend time with family and we don’t want the holidays to be any more dangerous then they have to be,” said Detective Thomas McMahon.

In December 2017 there were nearly 900 DUI-related fatalities across the country, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.