COVID vaccine clinic to occur at Scranton High School May 12th

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In northeastern Pennsylvania’s vaccine rollout, more vaccine is coming to the Electric City.

Hometown Healthcare of NEPA will be hosting a vaccine clinic for first doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday, May 12th. The clinic will take place at Scranton High School from 3 to 6 p.m.

Appointments are available for students and families of the Scranton School District. Vaccine registrants must be 16 years or older.

The second dose will be handed out at the same time on June 2nd.