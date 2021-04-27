COVID vaccine clinic held at St. John Neumann Parish at Nativity in South Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A number of people rolled up their sleeves for the COVID vaccine Tuesday.

A clinic was held Tuesday at St. John Neumann Parish at Nativity in South Scranton for multicultural communities. It was hosted by the United Neighborhood Centers with help from University of Scranton students as well as Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging.

“With everything there is a little bit of hesitancy, skepticism right, but we have said please if you are interested register with us there are medical professionals on site so you can ask questions before you get the vaccine. So we are very transparent and again we are trying to get those resources to the people,” Daysi Carreto of United Neighborhood Centers said.

Multi-lingual volunteers were on site as well.