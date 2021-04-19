COVID vaccine appointments available for clinic in Lackawanna County Tuesday

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As of Monday, all adults in the United States are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

And there are hundreds of appointments available at a mass clinic Tuesday. Organizers are encouraging anyone who lives in Lackawanna County who wants a vaccine to sign up between now and Tuesday morning.

In less than one week Medicap Pharmacy in Olyphant and Lackawanna County organized a mass vaccination clinic to be held on Tuesday.

“The supply of vaccines in our area and throughout the state have vastly increased. Vaccines are available, they’re there, we can administer them. All we have to do is get you all signed up. We want to get the shots in the arms,” Medicap Pharmacy owner Eric Pusey said.

Pusey says 1600 COVID vaccine doses are ready to be given out at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain Tuesday afternoon. Pusey and county officials are asking everyone who wants a vaccine to sign up.

“Right now the vast majority of cases are in the young folks,” Pusey said.

The majority of the provided vaccines will be Moderna. However, Pfizer will be issued to 16 and 17-year-olds who sign up.

“It can be used in our younger populations. It is as effective or at 95 percent effective,” Pusey said.

“We’re very pleased. We’re at 45 percent of the population have at least one, one dose in them and we’re going to keep pushing until we gobble that up,” Lackawanna County Chief of Staff Brian Jeffers said.

Jeffers says right now more than 29,000 county residents have at least one dose and 66,000 have been fully vaccinated.

“We firmly believe that everyone in Lackawanna County will be offered a vaccination shot and we’re hoping that all of them will go for it so that this county can get back to a sense of normalcy,” Jeffers said.

“I mean it won’t necessarily be a very fast process, but it will be much quicker if everyone is doing their part to get the vaccine,” Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging director Jason Kavulich said.

If you live in Lackawanna County “you’re able to connect with 211 with just a simply phone call and they will get you the next available clinic closest to you,” Kavulich said.

Now, you can also sign up through Medicap Pharmacy’s website to get a vaccine.

Again, the vaccine clinic is Tuesday afternoon starting at 1 p.m. and will run until 7 p.m.