COVID support group aims to help survivors cope with long-lasting effects

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Doctors are finding mental health is becoming an issue for survivors of COVID, And one local doctor is trying to help.

The COVID pandemic has been tough for many of us. But for those like Daniel Bisset, who survived the virus, it’s much different.

“As time goes on you start to realize you have some lasting effects and these, you know you’re not doing as fine as you think you were doing,” Bisset explained.

Eyewitness News introduced you to Daniel Bisset of Clarks Summit more than a year ago when he was discharged after nearly a month at Geisinger in Danville. One year later Bisset still suffers with neuropathy and diaphragm paralysis.

“You don’t always have access to all the answers and sometimes you question your thinking. So, it really grounds you knowing that others share the same experiences,” Bisset told us.

Experiences he hopes to share with others during a weekly COVID support group through Geisinger.

“It is important for people to know that they’re not alone. And a big part of the reason I wanted to start this group is so that more people understand what’s normal,” explained Dr. Erin Hall, a clinical psychologist with Geisinger.

Hall says COVID survivors, whether hospitalized or not, still deal with similar post virus symptoms-both physical and mental.

“There is a lot that goes with it that’s related to anxiety and changes in your mood, or just a lot of very dramatic changes about life kind of as you knew it,” Hall told us.

The COVID support group is open to any COVID survivor. You do not have to be a patient of Geisinger. The group will meet every Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and you can sign up for one or multiple sessions.