COVID restrictions ease in Pennsylvania

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Sunday is a day restaurant owners in Pennsylvania have been waiting for. An ease of restrictions and increased capacity.

Those changes also include gyms and entertainment venues. It went into effect today. Self-certified restaurants can expand indoor capacity to 75 percent and resume bar service. Customers will be allowed to order alcohol without buying food and the curfew for alcohol will be lifted.

Restaurants that do not self-certify can increase to 50 percent capacity. Personal service facilities, gyms and entertainment facilities, including casinos, theaters and malls, will be allowed at 75 percent occupancy.

Limits for indoor events will increase to 25 percent and 50 percent for outdoor events, but masking and social distancing guidelines are still in effect.

