COVID cases rising at federal prison in Union County

UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are COVID concerns at a local federal correctional institution.

Family members of inmates at FCI Allenwood Low have reached out to Eyewitness News with concerns of a COVID outbreak within the facility. There are currently 25 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 among inmates in FCI Allenwood Low. That’s the most active cases across all seven federal facilities in Pennsylvania.

Eyewitness News learned of a recent COVID-related inmate death at FCI Allenwood Low. Officials say the inmate tested positive for COVID on October 5th. That same day he was taken to the hospital and died October 15th.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, Allenwood is considered a Level 3 facility, which means the facility is experiencing high medical isolation rates, low facility vaccinations and/or high virus transmission rates over the past seven days.

Wednesday afternoon Eyewitness News spoke with Tylesta Ricks, the fiancé of an Allenwood inmate who’s concerned of the outbreak. She says her fiancé, Kevanti Williamson, tested positive on Monday. She claims now that he’s in medical isolation and has no communication with him.

“They just throw inmates in the hole. He did explain that to me basically no medical attention and they are basically left to die,” Ricks said. I really would like it to be addressed. It’s inhumane. I, just, for myself and my personal family, we don’t want to lose him to COVID.”



In Union County, where FCI Allenwood is located, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has a high risk of COVID-19. 29 new cases were reported across Union County Wednesday.

Eyewitness News reached out Wednesday to the Federal Bureau of Prisons regarding the outbreak. A spokesperson says:

“All inmates are managed per CDC guidelines. FCI Allenwood inmates have the ability to communicate with family and loved ones via in person visits, phone calls, and emails.” Federal Bureau of Prisons

Eyewitness News is working to confirm claims of additional inmate deaths related to COVID-19 within the last week. At this time the Bureau of Prisons says they can confirm one COVID-related death at FCI Allenwood for the month of October.

Eyewitness News will continue to dig for answers.