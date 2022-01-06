COVID boosters for 12-to-15-year-olds

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Millions more Americans are now eligible to receive a COVID booster shot.

The CDC recommended Wednesday evening that 12-to-15 year-olds should receive a third Pfizer dose.

With his left arm exposed and his courage on display, 12-year-old Luca Magistro is about to become two-thirds fully vaccinated. It’s the Mountain Top boy’s second Pfizer dose to protect him from COVID-19.

Now he and five million other 12-to-15 year-olds in America can get a third dose of COVID vaccine five months after receiving their second shot. Since Magistro has asthma, his mother is especially eager to get him fully vaccinated.

“While we are well aware that this won’t prevent him from getting COVID, it will lessen the severity of the impact of the disease on him if he were to get it,” Luca’s mother, Meighan said.

The risk of contracting COVID has only increased as case counts surge in the community.

“Omicron is an extremely contagious virus. It’s probably one of the most contagious viruses that we’ve ever seen and it’s imperative that children get vaccinated as well as adults,” PAK Pediatrics Pediatrician Dr. Jeffery Kile said.

While PAK Pediatrics is now offering a COVID booster to eligible kids, many other children still haven’t received a single shot.

“I know a lot of people like we were talking about, Mark, are concerned about the long-term effects of the vaccines. Well, I would urge parents to be concerned of potentially the long-term effects of getting COVID, the disease,” Dr. Kile said.

Those potential long-term effects of kids contracting COVID range from fatigue, body aches and brain fog to what’s called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, an inflammatory condition affecting multiple organs and causing severe illness. The Magistros look to safely navigate the pandemic’s uncertainly with a child booster shot now part of the plan.

“I just want this to be over and wish that it never existed,” Luca Magistro said.

PAK Pediatrics has a children’s COVID booster clinic scheduled this Saturday morning at Third Avenue Elementary School in Kingston. The staff is prepared to administer hundreds of shots, including first and second doses, to any eligible child or adult.

For more information, visit the Wyoming Valley West School District website.